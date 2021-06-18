Adevinta, eBay clear final hurdle in US$13 billion advertising tie-up

OSLO: U.S. e-commerce group eBay and Norway's Adevinta have secured final regulatory approval for a tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

Under a deal struck last year, Adevinta will acquire eBay's Classifieds Group in return for US$2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares, valuing the transaction at around US$13 billion at current stock market prices.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)