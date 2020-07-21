Adevinta buys eBay's classifieds unit in US$9.2 billion deal

Ebay has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta in a cash share deal worth US$9.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

OSLO/LONDON: U.S. firm eBay Inc has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norway's Adevinta in a deal worth US$9.2 billion, creating the world's largest classifieds group, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, eBay will receive US$2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44per cent stake and 33.3per cent of the vote, they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Adevinta becomes the largest online classifieds company globally, with a unique portfolio of leading marketplace brands," Adevinta Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said.

The combined company will have a presence in 20 markets, with one billion people and three billion visits every month.

A source close to the deal said the Norwegian firm sweetened terms of its bid at the weekend by offering eBay a bigger stake, after the U.S. firm's board was initially split, with some members backing a US$9 billion cash bid by online retailer Prosus.

Jamie Iannone, eBay's chief executive, backed Adevinta’s proposal and persuaded the board of its merits, the source said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryssdal said the combination "creates one of the most exciting and compelling equity stories in the online classifieds sector."

Shares in Adevinta, which was spun out of Nordic media company Schibsted and listed on the Oslo bourse last year, jumped as much as 39per cent after trading resumed. By 0843 GMT, they were up 37.4per cent. Schibsted shares climbed 18.8per cent.

Adevinta owns brands such as Leboncoin, France's biggest online classified ads website, Brazil's OLX and dozens more across Europe, the Americas and North Africa.

The eBay Classifieds Group includes the Gumtree and Kijiji brands, and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world. The business posted an operating income of US$83 million on revenue of US$248 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The transaction, expected to close by the first quarter of 2021, targets US$150 million-US$185 million in annual savings on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) within three years.

Most of the synergies are expected to come from IT, where eBay is much stronger, a person familiar with the deal said.

Schibsted said the deal meant its stake in Adevinta would fall to about 33per cent from 59per cent but it would have 39.5per cent of votes.

Schibsted and eBay will appoint two directors each to the expanded board of nine, Adevinta's investor presentation showed.

The U.S. firm agreed to sell Schibsted the Danish assets of eBay classifieds group for US$330 million, reducing the cash consideration from Adevinta to about US$2.17 billion.

Citigroup advised Adevinta, while Barclays acted as lead financial advisor to Schibsted. Goldman Sachs and LionTree advised eBay.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)