Adidas cautious for year end as pandemic returns

German sportswear firm Adidas expects sales to return to growth in China in the fourth quarter and predicted a similar level of sales decline overall as it reported in the third when it saw a rebound from earlier coronavirus lockdowns.

BERLIN: German sportswear firm Adidas expects sales to return to growth in China in the fourth quarter but predicted an overall sales decline similar to that reported in the third quarter.

Adidas said third-quarter sales fell by a currency-neutral 3per cent to 5.964 billion euros (US$7.05 billion), while operating profit fell 12per cent to 794 million euros, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 5.91 billion and 723 million respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adidas said the coronavirus resurgence meant some stores were closing again and shopper traffic was down, but it still expects a similar level of sales decline in the fourth quarter as in the third as long as more than 90per cent of stores stay open.

It also predicted a return to growth in greater China in the fourth quarter, even though the year-ago period was strong, and said it expects a fourth-quarter operating profit of between 100 million and 200 million euros.

Adidas said sales rose 4per cent in Europe in the third quarter, but fell 1per cent in North America and 5per cent in greater China as initial pent-up demand faded after coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Ecommerce sales jumped 51per cent.

German rival Puma reported a strong rebound in third-quarter sales in the Americas and Europe as stores reopened after coronavirus lockdowns and online sales boomed, helped by people exercising more during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are even better positioned to benefit from the long-term industry growth drivers accelerated by the pandemic such as health and wellbeing, athleisure and digitization," Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement.

Adidas also said it had replaced a loan it secured during the early stages of the pandemic with state-backed bank KfW with a 1.5 billion euro syndicated loan with partner banks.

(US$1 = 0.8460 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Adair)