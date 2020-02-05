Adidas closes 'considerable' number of shops in China due to coronavirus
German sportswear company Adidas on Wednesday said it was closing a "considerable" number of its shops in China, where the fast-spreading coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people and infected thousands.
BERLIN: German sportswear company Adidas on Wednesday said it was closing a "considerable" number of its shops in China, where the fast-spreading coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people and infected thousands.
"We can confirm that we are currently experiencing a negative impact on our business in China. However, it is too early to assess the extent of this impact at the moment," a spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)