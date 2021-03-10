Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany
FILE PHOTO: An Adidas shop is seen as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo
BERLIN: German sportswear maker Adidas predicted a strong rebound in sales in 2021, particularly in China, the rest of Asia and Latin America, although its operating profit will be trimmed by costs associated with divesting the Reebok brand.

Fourth-quarter sales rose a currency-neutral 1 per cent to 5.548 billion euros, while operating profit slipped slightly to 225 million euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts for 5.47 billion and 202 million respectively.

Source: Reuters

