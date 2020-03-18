Adidas joins Nike in announcing store closures over coronavirus
Adidas on Tuesday joined rival Nike in announcing store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
MUNICH: Adidas on Tuesday joined rival Nike in announcing store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Adidas and Reebok-owned stories in Europe, North America and Canada will be closed temporarily, the company said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman)