Adidas mulls strategic options for Reebok brand

BERLIN: German sportswear maker Adidas said on Monday it had begun to assess strategic alternatives for its U.S.-focused brand Reebok.

"These strategic alternatives include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company," Adidas said in a statement, adding the decision would be announced on March 10.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Kirsti Knolle)