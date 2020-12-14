Adidas mulls strategic options for Reebok brand

German sportswear maker Adidas said on Monday it had begun to assess strategic alternatives for its U.S.-focused brand Reebok.

"These strategic alternatives include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company," Adidas said in a statement, adding the decision would be announced on March 10.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Source: Reuters

