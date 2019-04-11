ADM may eliminate positions in restructuring of specific areas

U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday it will open a voluntary retirement window for North American employees and may eliminate individual positions as part of restructuring of specific areas.

CHICAGO: U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday it will open a voluntary retirement window for North American employees and may eliminate individual positions as part of restructuring of specific areas.

The actions are needed to strengthen ADM's core business and establish the company as a global leader in nutrition, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)