ADM may eliminate positions in restructuring of specific areas

Business

ADM may eliminate positions in restructuring of specific areas

U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday it will open a voluntary retirement window for North American employees and may eliminate individual positions as part of restructuring of specific areas.

FILE PHOTO: The Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the
FILE PHOTO: The Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

CHICAGO: U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday it will open a voluntary retirement window for North American employees and may eliminate individual positions as part of restructuring of specific areas.

The actions are needed to strengthen ADM's core business and establish the company as a global leader in nutrition, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark