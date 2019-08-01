ADM profit plunges more than 40% on US weather, trade war woes

CHICAGO/BENGALURU: US grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co on Thursday (Aug 1) reported a 41.3 per cent drop in second-quarter adjusted profit and missed Wall Street expectations, after being battered by the US-China trade war and severe US weather this spring that caused it significant supply-chain woes.

All but one of the company's business units reported a lower profit. It is among the first US agricultural companies to report an impact from African swine fever, a fatal hog disease that has killed millions of pigs in China's domestic herd.

"We are also seeing early signs of how African swine fever might impact global animal protein markets, and eventually support incremental soybean meal demand in key meat-producing regions outside of China," said company Chairman and Chief Executive Juan Luciano.

The company's performance this year so far represents a sharp reversal of fortunes from last year, when ADM's profits surged after a drought in Argentina and the U.S.-China trade dispute boosted its trading and oilseed processing businesses.

Its adjusted net earnings for the quarter fell to US$340 million, or 60 cents per share, from US$579 million, or US$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped 4.5 per cent to US$16.3 billion.

ADM had been expected to earn 61 cents per share, according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from 11 analysts.