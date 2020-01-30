ADM quarterly profit surges 60per cent

U.S. grains trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Wednesday reported a 60per cent rise in quarterly profit from last year which included a bigger asset impairment and restructuring charge.

Net earnings rose to US$504 million, or 90 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$315 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.4per cent to US$16.33 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)