ADM quarterly profit surges 60per cent

U.S. grains trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Wednesday reported a 60per cent rise in quarterly profit from last year which included a bigger asset impairment and restructuring charge.

FILE PHOTO: The Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Net earnings rose to US$504 million, or 90 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$315 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.4per cent to US$16.33 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

