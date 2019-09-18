Adobe quarterly revenue beats on strong subscription growth
Adobe Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in subscriptions in its digital media business that includes image editing software Photoshop.
Revenue rose 24per cent to US$2.83 billion in the third quarter ended Aug.30, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income rose to US$792.8 million, or US$1.61 per share, from US$666.3 million, or US$1.34 per share, a year earlier.
