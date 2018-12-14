Adobe's quarterly revenue surges 23 percent

Adobe Systems Inc on Thursday reported a 22.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions for its flagship Creative Cloud suite of software that includes Photoshop.

The San Jose, California-based company's net income rose to US$678.2 million, or US$1.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from US$501.5 million, or US$1 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$2.46 billion from US$2.01 billion.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

