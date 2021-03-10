AerCap to buy GE's aircraft-leasing unit in US$30 billion deal

REUTERS: General Electric said on Wednesday (Mar 10) Ireland's AerCap Holdings would acquire its aircraft-leasing business in a deal valued at more than US$30 billion.

The business, known as GE Capital Aviation Services, or GECAS, is one of the world's biggest jet-leasing companies and leases passenger aircraft made by companies including Boeing and Airbus.

The deal includes about US$24 billion in cash, an about 46per cent stake in the combined company and US$1 billion paid in AerCap notes and/or cash upon closing.

The transaction, which simplifies GE and focuses it on its industrial core — power, renewable energy, aviation, and healthcare - is the latest in a series of divestitures Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp has undertaken since taking the reins in 2018.

GE plans to reduce debt by about US$30 billion after closing using transaction proceeds and existing cash sources, the company said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the combined company will have more than 2,000 jets, dwarfing rivals by fleet.

Citi and Goldman Sachs have provided AerCap with US$24 billion of committed financing for the transaction.