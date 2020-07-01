Aeromexico begins voluntary process of Chapter 11 restructuring

Business

Aeromexico begins voluntary process of Chapter 11 restructuring

Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Tuesday it had begun a voluntary process of restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings but was sticking to its goals of boosting operations in the coming weeks.

Aeromexico aeroplanes are pictured on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico
FILE PHOTO: Aeromexico airplanes are pictured on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

In a statement, the company said it was maintaining its goal of quadrupling its international flights and doubling domestic flights next month as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Source: Reuters

