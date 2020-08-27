Afterpay annual loss halves as US sales soar

Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Afterpay Ltd said on Thursday its full-year loss narrowed 54per cent, as sales in the United States sky-rocketed due to the popularity of alternative credit firms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's most valuable BNPL company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of AUS$19.8 million (US$14.3 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of AUS$42.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)