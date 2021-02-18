Ahead of GameStop hearing, Robinhood, Melvin Capital, Roaring Kitty publish testimonies

Melvin Capital Management Chief Executive Gabriel Plotkin, Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev and Keith Gill, a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, laid out their defense ahead of a grilling on Thursday by lawmakers over the Reddit-fueled rally in retailer GameStop Corp. (https://bit.ly/3pucdNd)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

