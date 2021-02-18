Ahead of GameStop hearing, Robinhood, Melvin Capital, Roaring Kitty publish testimonies

Business

Ahead of GameStop hearing, Robinhood, Melvin Capital, Roaring Kitty publish testimonies

Melvin Capital Management Chief Executive Gabriel Plotkin, Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev and Keith Gill, a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, laid out their defense ahead of a grilling on Thursday by lawmakers over the Reddit-fueled rally in retailer GameStop Corp. (https://bit.ly/3pucdNd)

3d printed Robinhood and Reddit logos are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo
FILE PHOTO: 3d printed Robinhood and Reddit logos are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

