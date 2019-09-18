AIA Group invests in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek

JAKARTA: AIA Group has invested in Indonesia's Gojek as part of the ride-hailing and payments company's Series F fundraising round, the insurer's Indonesian unit said in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 18).

AIA Financial, the unit, and Gojek will work together to "provide life and health insurance services and wellness propositions to its users, drivers, and merchants across Indonesia", it said.

It did not mention how much money AIA was investing in Gojek or how big a stake it would acquire.

Launched in 2011, Gojek has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries and massage services.

The Indonesian company raised about US$1 billion earlier this year and is valued at up to US$10 billion, according to sources.