AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for insurance risk

American International Group Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday he sees "huge potential" within the insurer's portfolio for use of a market in which investors trade assets tied to insurance liabilities.

REUTERS: American International Group Chief Executive Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday he sees "huge potential" within the insurer's portfolio for use of a market in which investors trade assets tied to insurance liabilities.

The insurance linked securities (ILS) market, which developed over the past couple of decades as a way for insurers to pass on to investors some of their risks, mainly those associated with natural disasters, is a "good tool," Duperreault said at an insurance conference sponsored by investment bank KBW, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp .

Advertisement

"I think you’re going to see more of it" within AIG, Duperreault said.

Insurance companies that participate in the market typically issue catastrophe bonds, or CAT bonds. If no catastrophe hits, the bonds pay out a percentage of the premiums by way of coupons. But if a disaster does occur, the insurance company can use the funds to pay claims to its policy holders.

The market could be useful over time, Duperreault said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

Advertisement