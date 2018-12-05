AIG hit with US$750 million to US$800 million in fourth-quarter catastrophe losses: CEO

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

American International Group Inc has racked up an estimated US$750 million to US$800 million in catastrophe losses so far during the 2018 fourth quarter, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Still, the company's general insurance unit is on track to enter 2019 "at a slight underwriting profit," AIG CEO Brian Duperreault said at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York.

The catastrophe losses do not include December, Duperreault said.

Duperreault, who took charge of AIG in 2017, has vowed to turn the company around. His most critical task is overhauling AIG’s underwriting culture after the company spent years chasing revenue growth without appropriately weighing risks.

The company expects an overall eight percent adjusted return on equity going into 2019, driven in part by the slight underwriting profit in its general insurance unit, Duperreault said.

"But let me be clear. We are not satisfied with an eight percent," Duperreault said. The company intends to reach a double-digit adjusted return on equity, but the process could take up to three years, he added.

AIG expects the unit's 2019 net earned premium to be consistent with 2018 levels, Duperreault said.

Reinsurance for California wildfires will add between US$150 million and US$175 million to AIG's net pretax losses for the fourth quarter, Duperreault said. AIG expects its Validus Holdings Ltd unit, the reinsurer it acquired in July, to incur about a US$60 million pretax loss for wildfires, he added.

Earnings for AIG's Life and Retirement will decrease for the second half of 2019, partly related to investment in new business and "growth initiatives," Duperreault said.

The insurer's fourth quarter effective tax rate will be around 26 percent because of global catastrophes and a shift in business mix, he said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry)