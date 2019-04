AIG paid CEO Duperreault US$20.9 million in 2018: filing

American International Group Inc paid its chief executive officer, Brian Duperreault, about US$20.9 million last year, a proxy filing showed on Tuesday.

REUTERS: American International Group Inc paid its chief executive officer, Brian Duperreault, about US$20.9 million last year, a proxy filing showed on Tuesday.

Duperreault, who joined AIG in May 2017, received a total compensation of about US$43.1 million for roughly eight months during 2017.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)