AIG quarterly profit falls 17 percent as general insurance business weighs

REUTERS: American International Group Inc on Thursday reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit due to ongoing issues in its general insurance business, missing analysts' expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault, who took charge more than a year ago, has been trying to turn around the company and its commercial insurance business, including by sharpening underwriting practices.

The company's second-quarter results included a US$200 million restructuring charge related to "efficiency initiatives," including compensation.

AIG has been on a hiring spree to bring on new executives to boost profits. On Wednesday, AIG said it hired veteran industry executive David McElroy to head its Lexington Insurance Company unit.

He has previously served as executive chairman of Arch Insurance Group Inc. and vice chairman of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group.

Adjusted pre-tax income from AIG's general insurance business dropped 46 percent to US$568 million, while underwriting income swung to a loss of US$89 million compared with a profit of US$149 million a year ago. Duperreaut has launched an underwriting review and increased focus on technology in an effort to jumpstart the company's shares.

The adjusted pre-tax income from the company's life and retirement business fell 3 percent to US$962 million in the quarter.

The insurer posted US$937 million, or US$1.02 per share, in net income for the second quarter, down from US$1.13 billion, or US$1.19 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned US$1.05 per share. Analysts on average were expecting an earnings of US$1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

