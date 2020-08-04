AIG quarterly profit tumbles on catastrophe losses, private-equity losses

Insurer American International Group Inc on Monday posted a 56per cent fall in quarterly adjusted earnings, spurred partly by higher catastrophe losses and lower private-equity returns.

Banners commemorating the 100th anniversary of American International Group Inc. adorn the New York
Banners commemorating the 100th anniversary of American International Group Inc. adorn the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Suzanne Barlyn

Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders fell to US$571 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.3 billion a year earlier.

Excluding items, AIG earned a profit of 66 cents per share compared with US$1.43 per share a year earlier, exceeding Factset expectations of 50 cents per share, the company said.

AIG, one of the largest insurers in the United States, posted an underwriting loss of US$343 million in its general insurance business, compared with a US$147 million profit a year earlier.

The loss included US$674 million of catastrophes, net of reinsurance, partly reflecting US$458 million related to COVID-19 and US$126 million for civil unrest claims.

A decline in travel during the pandemic affected AIG's travel insurance business.

Net adjusted investment income dropped US$537 million from a year ago to US$3.2 billion. Performance was hurt by US$276 million in private-equity losses compared with US$238 million in private-equity income a year ago which included a large gain from one of the holdings.

AIG's general insurance accident year combined ratio excluding changes from losses incurred in past years, was 94.9 for the quarter, compared with 96.1 a year ago.

AIG has been using the metric to gauge the success of a turnaround plan launched by Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault upon taking the insurer's helm in 2017.

A ratio below 100 means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Gross premiums written fell 2per cent to US$8.47 billion in the general insurance business.

AIG's life and retirement unit posted US$881 million in adjusted pretax income compared with US$1.0 billion a year ago, driven partly by private-equity losses and deaths from COVID-19.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

