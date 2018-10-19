AIG sees third-quarter catastrophe losses of US$1.5 billion-US$1.7 billion

Insurer American International Group Inc said on Thursday it expects third-quarter pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, of between US$1.5 billion and US$1.7 billion.

"These losses are largely associated with multiple events in Japan, including Typhoons Jebi and Trami, as well as Hurricane Florence and revisions to our loss estimates on the California mudslides," AIG said in a statement.

AIG shares fell about 4 percent in extended trading.

