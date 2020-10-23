AIG settles US tax shelter lawsuit

American International Group Inc agreed to settle a tax shelter lawsuit related to the entering of sham transactions designed to generate bogus foreign tax credits, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Current information related to insurance company AIG is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

AIG agreed to the disallowance of more than US$400 million in foreign tax credits and the imposition of a 10per cent tax penalty, Strauss said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Source: Reuters

