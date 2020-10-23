AIG settles US tax shelter lawsuit

American International Group Inc agreed to settle a tax shelter lawsuit related to the entering of sham transactions designed to generate bogus foreign tax credits, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said on Friday.

AIG agreed to the disallowance of more than US$400 million in foreign tax credits and the imposition of a 10per cent tax penalty, Strauss said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)