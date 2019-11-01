AIG third-quarter profit misses estimates

Insurer American International Group Inc on Friday posted a profit in the third quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss when it recorded more than a billion dollars in catastrophe losses.

REUTERS: Insurer American International Group Inc missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday due to weakness in its life and retirement business.

Pre-tax income from the business fell 9per cent to US$646 million as it booked a US$143 mln charge related to a review of its actuarial assumption.

The company is among a number of life insurers that typically conduct reviews every third quarter of assumptions they made when writing policies many years ago.

Excluding the impact from the actuarial review, adjusted pre-tax income at the unit fell 3per cent due to elevated mortality and lower alternative investment returns, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of 56 cents per share, well below analysts' expectations for a profit of US$1 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

AIG's net income attributable to common shareholders was US$648 million, or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss US$1.26 billion, or US$1.41 per share, a year earlier. https://reut.rs/36r6qzt

AIG's net pretax catastrophe loss narrowed to US$511 million in the quarter from US$1.6 billion a year earlier.

The company, one of the largest insurers in the United States, also reported a narrower underwriting loss in its general insurance business - US$249 million from US$1.73 billion last year.

The insurer's general insurance accident year combined ratio, excluding changes from losses incurred in past years, was 95.9, compared with 99.4 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)