Air Baltic says likely to order Bombardier jets in coming months

Latvia's Air Baltic expects to buy more CSeries planes from Bombardier in the coming months, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

File picture: Bombardier employees look on as they announce the delivery of the first CS300 aircraft to Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic) in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

DUBLIN: Latvia's Air Baltic expects to buy more CSeries planes from Bombardier in the coming months, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The airline in October said it was in talks for a further 14 CS300 jets in addition to 20 already ordered.

"On top of the orders we have right now, most likely we will order more in the coming months," Chief Financial Officer Vitolds Jakovlevs told the Air Finance conference in Dublin.

