Air Canada lowers Transat buyout price to reflect COVID-19 hit

Air Canada has lowered its price to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc with the deal now worth about CUS$188.7 million (US$143.86 million), down from US$720 million previously, reflecting the post-COVID-19 reduction in airline values, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

Air Canada had secured Transat shareholders' approval for the deal last year with a sweetened CUS$18.00 a share bid, to bolster its leisure business.

Under revised terms of the deal, Air Canada said it will acquire all shares of Transat for CUS$5 per share, representing a premium of about 30.5per cent to Transat's last close on Friday.

"Air Canada intends to complete its acquisition of Transat, at a reduced price and on modified terms," Calin Rovinescu, chief executive officer of Air Canada said in a statement.

The deal remains subject to shareholder approval, court approval and other regulatory approvals in Canada and the European Union, Air Canada said.

(US$1 = 1.3117 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)