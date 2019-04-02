Air Canada removes Boeing's 737 MAX from schedule until July

Air Canada said on Tuesday it has removed Boeing Co's 737 MAX planes from flight schedules until July 1, citing uncertainty about when the aircraft would be allowed to return to service.

The carrier said due to Transport Canada's continued closure of Canadian airspace to the aircraft, it has further adjusted its schedule to May 31.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)