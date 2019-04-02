Air Canada removes Boeing's 737 MAX from schedule until July

Business

Air Canada removes Boeing's 737 MAX from schedule until July

Air Canada said on Tuesday it has removed Boeing Co's 737 MAX planes from flight schedules until July 1, citing uncertainty about when the aircraft would be allowed to return to service.

FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pea
FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Air Canada said on Tuesday it has removed Boeing Co's 737 MAX planes from flight schedules until July 1, citing uncertainty about when the aircraft would be allowed to return to service.

The carrier said due to Transport Canada's continued closure of Canadian airspace to the aircraft, it has further adjusted its schedule to May 31.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark