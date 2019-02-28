Air Canada targets EBITDA margins of 19-22 percent

Air Canada on Thursday forecast margins on core earnings (EBITDA) of 19 percent to 22 percent for the next three years and for the same period said it expects cumulative free cash flow of CUS$4 billion (US$3.04 billion) to CUS$4.5 billion.

REUTERS: Air Canada on Thursday forecast margins on core earnings (EBITDA) of 19 percent to 22 percent for the next three years and for the same period said it expects cumulative free cash flow of CUS$4 billion (US$3.04 billion) to CUS$4.5 billion.

The numbers were part of new long-term financial targets for a handful of closely-watched industry metrics issued by the company on its annual investor day.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva)