Air Canada to lay off more than 5,100 employees amid coronavirus outbreak: CBC News

Air Canada is set to lay off more than 5,100 members of its cabin crews because of a decline in flights following the coronavirus outbreak, CBC News reported https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/more-than-5-100-air-canada-flight-attendants-to-be-laid-off-amid-massive-covid-19-slowdown-1.5504051 late on Thursday.

REUTERS: Air Canada is set to lay off more than 5,100 members of its cabin crews because of a decline in flights following the coronavirus outbreak, CBC News reported https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/more-than-5-100-air-canada-flight-attendants-to-be-laid-off-amid-massive-covid-19-slowdown-1.5504051 late on Thursday.

Air Canada has "no choice" but to cut staff, calling the move "difficult but necessary," CBC reported, citing a letter from the airline's vice president of in-flight service, Renee Smith-Valade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)