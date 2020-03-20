Air Canada to lay off more than 5,100 employees amid coronavirus outbreak: CBC News

Business

Air Canada is set to lay off more than 5,100 members of its cabin crews because of a decline in flights following the coronavirus outbreak, CBC News reported https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/more-than-5-100-air-canada-flight-attendants-to-be-laid-off-amid-massive-covid-19-slowdown-1.5504051 late on Thursday.

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson Interna
FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Air Canada has "no choice" but to cut staff, calling the move "difficult but necessary," CBC reported, citing a letter from the airline's vice president of in-flight service, Renee Smith-Valade.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

