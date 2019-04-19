Air Canada to review aircraft systems on Boeing's MAX

Air Canada said on Thursday it was using the down time with its pilots who fly Boeing Co's MAX planes to review various aircraft systems, alternative flight conditions on the aircraft type and maintain their qualifications.

"We will decide on further training once definitive recommendations from regulators are available and communicated," a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)