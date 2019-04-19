Air Canada to review aircraft systems on Boeing's MAX

Business

Air Canada to review aircraft systems on Boeing's MAX

Air Canada said on Thursday it was using the down time with its pilots who fly Boeing Co's MAX planes to review various aircraft systems, alternative flight conditions on the aircraft type and maintain their qualifications.

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson Interna
FILE PHOTO - An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Bookmark

REUTERS: Air Canada said on Thursday it was using the down time with its pilots who fly Boeing Co's MAX planes to review various aircraft systems, alternative flight conditions on the aircraft type and maintain their qualifications.

"We will decide on further training once definitive recommendations from regulators are available and communicated," a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark