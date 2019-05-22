Air China asks Boeing for compensation over 737 MAX grounding: state TV

Air China has formally asked Boeing Co for compensation over the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft and delayed deliveries of its orders, the state TV China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, China Eastern Airlines said it has requested compensation from Boeing for the grounding of its 14 737 MAX aircraft.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)