Air China asks Boeing for compensation over 737 MAX grounding: state TV

Business

Air China asks Boeing for compensation over 737 MAX grounding: state TV

Air China has formally asked Boeing Co for compensation over the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft and delayed deliveries of its orders, the state TV China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

Air China&apos;s logo is seen on a counter of Air China at a terminal of Beijing Capital Internatio
FILE PHOTO: Air China's logo is seen on a counter of Air China at a terminal of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, March 28, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Bookmark

BEIJING: Air China has formally asked Boeing Co for compensation over the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft and delayed deliveries of its orders, the state TV China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, China Eastern Airlines said it has requested compensation from Boeing for the grounding of its 14 737 MAX aircraft.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark