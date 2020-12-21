Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears

Shares in Air France KLM and Channel Tunnel operator Getlink slumped on Monday after Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom due to new COVID-19 fears.

PARIS: Shares in Air France KLM and Channel Tunnel operator Getlink slumped on Monday after Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom due to new COVID-19 fears.

Air France KLM was down by 10.2per cent in early session trading, Getlink fell 5.7per cent, while French airports company ADP retreated by 4.8per cent. Shares in hotels company Accor fell by 4.4per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

France said it would bar all people coming from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail, amid alarm about a rapidly spreading new strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar in the UK.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)