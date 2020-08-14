Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure

Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure

Shares in Air France-KLM and other French travel stocks fell on Friday after the United Kingdom decided to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A380 jet at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris
FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A380 jet on arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport after its retirement flight, in Roissy, near Paris, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Air France-KLM shares fell by 3.1per cent, among the worst performers on Paris' SBF-120 equity index .

Shares in Getlink , which runs Eurotunnel, fell 2.2per cent. ADP , which runs Paris' airports, fell 2.3per cent while hotels company Accor was down 2.1per cent.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

