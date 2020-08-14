Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure

Shares in Air France-KLM and other French travel stocks fell on Friday after the United Kingdom decided to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

Air France-KLM shares fell by 3.1per cent, among the worst performers on Paris' SBF-120 equity index .

Shares in Getlink , which runs Eurotunnel, fell 2.2per cent. ADP , which runs Paris' airports, fell 2.3per cent while hotels company Accor was down 2.1per cent.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)