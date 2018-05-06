Air France says likely to run 85 pct of flights during May 7 strike

PARIS: Air France, facing deepening turmoil over a dispute with staff over pay, said on Sunday it expected to operate close to 85 percent of flights during strike disruptions on May 7.

The carrier is in a stand-off with employees which on Friday prompted Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac to step down, after staff rejected a pay rise proposal.

Unions said they would be sticking with plans to strike on May 7 and May 8.

"Air France deplores the decision to go ahead with the strikes as we enter a period that will not enable negotiations to continue in order to put an end to it," the airline said in a statement, referring to a looming period of interim management.

