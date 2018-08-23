Air France to end flights to Tehran in September on weak demand

The French arm of Franco-Dutch airlines group Air France KLM said Thursday it will stop its flights to Tehran in September for business reasons.

PARIS: The French arm of Franco-Dutch airlines group Air France KLM said Thursday (Aug 23) it will stop its flights to Tehran in September for business reasons.

Air France will stop flying to Tehran from Sep 18 because of "the line's weak performance," a spokesman said.

This comes the same day British Airways said it will be suspending flights between London and Tehran because they are not commercially viable. Its last outbound flight from London to Tehran will be on Sep 22 and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on Sep 23.

The US government is due to reinstate sanctions on Iran in November, which has pushed some international companies to end their activities in the country.

