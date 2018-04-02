Air France unions announce new two-day strike

PARIS: Air France unions representing both flight crews and ground staff announced on Sunday (Apr 1) a new two-day strike for Apr 10 and 11, the latest move in its pay dispute with the French flag carrier since February.

The new dates are in addition to plans to strike on Tuesday and Saturday, in the same week that workers of the French rail operator SNCF also begin a series of strike days.

The staff of Air France have already carried out a work stoppage on three dates, Feb 22 and Mar 23 and 30.

In a statement on Sunday, the three pilot unions slammed the "obstinate refusal" of the airline's management "to take into consideration the least of their demands."

The pilots have been joined by unions representing flight attendants and ground personnel, which later issued a joint statement saying Air France "does not take seriously the determination of the employees and the unions."

Air France personnel are demanding a six per cent salary increase, with unions arguing the airline should share the wealth with its staff after strong results in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But management insists it cannot offer higher salaries without jeopardising growth in an intensely competitive sector.

Air France told AFP late on Sunday it "deplored the new strike which comes even as management is urging unions to come to new meetings on the negotiations".

The airline said it was necessary to maintain a dialogue "to limit the impact on the still fragile economic situation of the company."

Air France is set to bring in a 0.6 per cent pay rise from Apr 1 and another 0.4 per cent increase from Oct 1, along with bonuses and promotions equivalent to a 1.4 per cent raise for ground staff - seen by unions as grossly inadequate.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The French state owns 17.6 per cent of the carrier as part of the Air France-KLM group, Europe's second-biggest airline, which has been plagued by strikes and labour disputes in its French operations in recent years.

