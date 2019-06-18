Air Lease signs long-term lease placements for four Airbus jets

Business

Air Lease signs long-term lease placements for four Airbus jets

Air Lease Corporation said on Tuesday it had signed long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A320neo and two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Japan's Peach Aviation Ltd.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partners
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

"The A320neo and A321neo LR offer Peach the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft that will bring a new level of passenger comfort and convenience to the Japanese market," said Air Lease Chairman Steven Udvar-Házy.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

