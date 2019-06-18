Air Lease signs long-term lease placements for four Airbus jets

Air Lease Corporation said on Tuesday it had signed long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A320neo and two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Japan's Peach Aviation Ltd.

PARIS: Air Lease Corporation said on Tuesday it had signed long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A320neo and two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Japan's Peach Aviation Ltd.

"The A320neo and A321neo LR offer Peach the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft that will bring a new level of passenger comfort and convenience to the Japanese market," said Air Lease Chairman Steven Udvar-Házy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)