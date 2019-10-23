Air New Zealand to launch non-stop Auckland to New York route in 2020

WELLINGTON: Air New Zealand Ltd said on Wednesday (Oct 23) it will launch a non-stop flight service between Auckland and New York in October 2020, in a bid to take advantage of strong visitor growth from North America.

The country's flag carrier also said it will stop the lower-performing Los Angeles-to-London route by the same date, which would allow it to direct the freed-up capacity to faster growing markets.

"Air New Zealand is strongest when operating direct flights to and from our home base and this reset will put us in the best possible position to take advantage of increasing demand across the Pacific Rim," acting Chief Executive Officer Jeff McDowall said in a statement.

McDowall added that the route withdrawal would result in the disestablishment of Air New Zealand's London cabin crew base consisting of around 130 people and about 25 roles in its Hammersmith sales office and ground team.

The company added that the Los Angeles-London route will operate as scheduled until October 2020 and no tickets had been sold beyond the date.

