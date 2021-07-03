AirAsia Indonesia to stop flights for a month from July 6

The Indonesian unit of AirAsia Group Bhd will temporarily stop all flights for a month from July 6 to support the government's effort to limit a spike in COVID-19 cases, the company said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang, Indonesia, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

In a statement on Twitter, the budget airline advised passengers to reschedule, turn their tickets into credits or apply for a refund.

