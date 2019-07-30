AirAsia to remove processing fee for credit card, online banking payments

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost carrier AirAsia said on Tuesday (Jul 30) it will no longer be charging customers who make payments via credit card and online banking a processing fee.

“We (will) still have some charges to drive traffic to cheaper, safer and less fraudless (sic) methods. But there will be methods with no fees,” said group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes, who tweeted the announcement with the hashtags #technologyrules and #makingairfaresaffordable.



The move will take effect in October.

AirAsia’s processing fees start at RM4 (US$0.97) for direct debit transactions and up to RM16 with UnionPay.

There is no processing fee for customers who use the airline’s e-wallet application BigPay.

In another tweet on the same day, Mr Fernandes said AirAsia was "constantly trying to lower fares". "We will find ways to cut cost so that passengers won't suffer," he added.



