Airbnb to get US$1b investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street Partners

REUTERS: Airbnb said on Monday (Apr 6) investment firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners will invest US$1 billion in the US home rental company in a combination of debt and equity.

Reuters reported in March that Airbnb held a phone meeting with bankers to discuss extending an existing US$1 billion debt facility amid a slowdown in demand due to the novel coronavirus, citing a source who had participated in the meeting.

Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16 per cent to US$26 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

