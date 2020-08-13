Airbnb's quarterly revenue slumps; 2020 IPO plans still on

REUTERS: Short-term home rental company Airbnb's quarterly revenue plunged 67 per cent as fewer people traveled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its plans for a stock market debut before year's end are still on, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Revenue fell to US$335 million in the second quarter ended Jun 30, from more than US$1 billion last year, the report said on Wednesday, adding that loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at US$400 million.

The company showed some signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter, with bookings down 30 per cent in June from a year earlier, compared with a 70 per cent decline in May year over year, according to the report.

Airbnb declined to comment.

The company's plans to go public, one of the highly awaited stock listings this year, come at a time when its home-rental business has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has forced millions of people to postpone their travel plans.

Airbnb is close to confidentially filing paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission later in August, a media report on Tuesday said.

Its guests have booked more than 1 million nights globally as of Jul 8 and a major part of the bookings were for trips that will start on or before Aug 7, the company said in July, adding it hit the 1 million mark for the first time since Mar 3.

The company spent US$569 million on operating activities in the three months to Mar 31, compared with US$314 million it brought in from operating activities the year earlier, according to Bloomberg.

