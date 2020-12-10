Airbnb shares set to sail past IPO price in stellar debut

Shares of Airbnb Inc were set to soar in the biggest U.S. stock market debut of 2020 on Thursday, capping a record year for new listings that has seen investors flock to tech darlings.

REUTERS: Shares of Airbnb Inc were set to soar in the biggest U.S. stock market debut of 2020 on Thursday, capping a record year for new listings that has seen investors flock to tech darlings.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the home rental firm's shares were indicated to open at US$149, more than double an upwardly revised initial public offering price of US$68 apiece that raised US$3.5 billion for the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)