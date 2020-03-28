Airbnb to halt all marketing, most hiring as losses mount: The Information

Airbnb plans to halt all of its marketing, pause most hiring, and likely withhold employee bonuses as it tries to conserve cash amid a slide in bookings, CEO Brian Chesky told employees in a video conference call, The Information reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019. .REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

When asked about layoffs, Chesky told employees that nothing is off the table, the report https://bit.ly/39uYLRn said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The home rental start-up held a phone meeting with bankers on Wednesday to discuss extending an existing US$1 billion debt facility as it grapples with a slowdown due to the coronavirus, Reuters had reported.

