Airbus, Boeing executives say too early to gauge coronavirus impact on aircraft demand

BRUSSELS: Executives from planemakers Airbus and Boeing said on Tuesday (Mar 3) that it was too early to say whether the outbreak of a new coronavirus would affect demand for aircraft.

Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer of Airbus , told an industry conference in Brussels that the coronavirus could cause an adjustment to demand for aircraft but it would not be large-scale.

"The violent cyclicality seen in the 1980s is no longer there," Scherer said.

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice-president, commercial sales and market at Boeing Commercial Airplanes said that coronavirus had put discussions with Chinese customers on hold.

